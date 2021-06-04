In March, U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono initially vowed not to approve any white nominee for a federal government post, before backing off that threat. This is an easily verifiable fact. Yet the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion editors removed this statement from my most recent published letter (“Democrats stoke racism in US,” April 28).

Additionally, I believe the fires blazing at last year’s antifa and Black Lives Matter protests should be described as ubiquitous, not “some.”

Readers who rely solely on LNP | LancasterOnline for their news might never know about Duckworth and Hirono. They also might not know about the allegations of U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell’s ties to a suspected Chinese Communist Party spy known as Fang Fang, or Christine Fang.

Are these stories not newsworthy? Is there a common thread here? Oh yeah — all three are Democrats.

Swalwell still has full security clearance due to his position on the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees. I believe this alleged tie makes him severely compromised and that he should resign from his committees, if not from Congress.

Don’t you want your readership to know more about these current events, LNP | LancasterOnline? The letters pages provide a forum for readers to express their opinions. It is obvious to me that the content is the letter writer’s perspective. I believe one can readily discern the level of disagreement from the Opinion editors with a letter by counting the number of “in my views” and “in my opinions” added.

Please publish every letter verbatim. If there is content you find disputable, say so in an editor’s note following the letter. You should not alter the text of a letter and still publish it with the author’s name attached; it is journalistic malpractice.

James Uhernik

Manheim Township

Editor’s note: Letters are edited for accuracy, grammar, clarity and length. We do not censor points of view. Objective, verifiable facts are checked by LNP | LancasterOnline. When there is any degree of subjectivity, we allow our contributors to voice their opinions, including those critical of the media.