Here’s a lesson in political persuasion.

Donald Trump before Nov. 3, 2020:

I’ll only lose if the election is rigged.

I’ll only lose if the election is rigged.

I’ll only lose if the election is rigged.

I’ll only lose if the election is rigged.

I’ll only lose if the election is rigged.

Donald Trump after Nov. 3, 2020:

I didn’t lose; the election was rigged.

I didn’t lose; the election was rigged.

I didn’t lose; the election was rigged.

I didn’t lose; the election was rigged.

I didn’t lose; the election was rigged.

Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021:

Joe Biden lost, and I won the election.

Biden lost, and I won the election.

Biden lost, and I won the election.

Biden lost, and I won the election.

Biden lost, and I won the election.

There is little difference between Republican politicians or MAGA supporters and Pavlov’s dog. If a message is repeated enough times, regardless of how ridiculous and false the narrative is, gullible individuals will believe it!

Ding! The election was rigged! (Salivate.) Woof!

There is nothing more antidemocratic or reflective of a totalitarian regime than a U.S. president with the ability to pardon himself of any and all crimes. And there is nothing more corrupt and irrational than a U.S. president pardoning a former U.S. president who has been accused of federal crimes, especially those involving undermining an election and the U.S. government!

For the sake of democracy and the survival of this great nation, if there is a God, on Election Day 2024, Donald Trump will be in prison.

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township