I just read the great news in the Dec. 30 article “Lancaster gets ‘Today’ show shout-out” about Lancaster County being such a good retirement destination.

This publicity, in combination with Lancaster County being ranked No. 1 in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Places to Retire,” should have many wonderful repercussions.

I cannot wait until I read in a future article that Lancaster County has beaten out Los Angeles as the most traffic-congested area in the nation.

I am sure our Amish neighbors are also looking forward to this. If the smog and traffic are so thick that you can only drive 5 mph, it has to be safer for the horses.

John G. Grier

East Lampeter Township