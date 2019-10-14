There’s lots in the news about climate change. In my lifetime I’ve seen changes — not as cold, not as much snow. The ice fields up north are melting. The Earth seems to be warming up and wearing out. We do need to be good stewards of the Earth. Psalm 102:25-26 says the “foundation of the Earth and the heavens ... they shall perish ... yea, all of them shall wax old like a garment.”
Can’t help but wonder, with all the evil around us, is the Lord preparing this old world for one big hot fire? In the Bible, 2 Peter 3:10-13 says “the day of the Lord will come as a thief in the night, in which the heavens shall pass away with a great noise, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat, the Earth also and the works that are therein shall be burned up. Seeing then that all these things shall be dissolved, what manner of persons ought ye to be in all holy conversation and godliness, looking for and hasting unto the coming of the day of God, wherein the heavens being on fire shall be dissolved, and the elements shall melt with fervent heat? Nevertheless, according to his promise, look for new heavens and a new Earth, where in dwelleth righteousness.’’
Wake up, America. Repent and fall on your knees. God’s people need to pray (2 Chronicles 7:14) before the fires come and it is too late.
Esther Martin
East Earl Township