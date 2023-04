If you are worrying about what is happening in our country, so am I!

I had to study the history of the Western civilization in college. Some parts stuck with me, especially the fall of the Roman Empire. Just Google it and look at the causes.

We are following on that same path. Can’t we learn from mistakes in history? I guess not. This administration is leading us down the path to destruction — and guess who the barbarians are? They are coming from all sides.

Toni Saghirian

Penn Township