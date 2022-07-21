The once famous but endearing comic strip “Pogo” declared “We have met the enemy and he is us.” Dialing back history again, we were once besieged with airline hijackings. It seemed that once the media stopped reporting on the events (including names, pictures and background details), the hijackings mysteriously ended. The drop in hijackings may also have been due to increased security measures, but 9/11 still happened.

In the July 5 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline, the front page declared in big type, “6 die in Chicago parade attack.” On page A7 of the same edition, there were separate articles stating that Kansas City, Missouri, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Boston, Sacramento and even Denmark experienced shootings. And these were just the more unusual ones, not to mention Detroit, Philadelphia or New York, where these are everyday occurrences.

The point is — and I believe Nazi Germany utilized this same philosophy — that if a concept, even if it is untrue, is repeated enough, people will start believing it to be true or normal (for the sake of my argument, this applies to a particular behavior or demographic).

With repeated exposure to such malevolent behavior, we as the public become desensitized. In the case of the unwell or those looking for notoriety, repeated exposure may actually be planting a seed. A case in point: Look at how frequent and how graphic some drama scenes have become on television.

The solution: Stress the importance of wholesome family life, a belief in something other than oneself, tolerance, a return to spirituality and, in my case, quit watching so much TV.

Bob Reynolds

Leola