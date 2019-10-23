U.S. House and Senate negotiators are reconciling the final National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2020. This provides an opportunity to repeal the 2002 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which allowed the U.S. to wage war against the Saddam Hussein regime.
The 2002 Iraq authorization is not necessary for the continuation of any current anti-terror operations, which are authorized under the 2001 authorization, passed after the 9/11 attacks.
The Constitution gives Congress, not presidents, the power to declare war.
Repealing the 2002 Iraq authorization has bipartisan support. In September, 62 organizations sent a letter to the Armed Services Committees calling for the law’s repeal, with signatories from a broad range of ideologies, including faith, civil liberties and veterans’ groups. In August, the conservative Heritage Foundation stated in a report that “repealing the 2002 Iraq AUMF is good policy as it is no longer necessary. ... Congress needs to get back in the business of exercising its constitutional duty of deciding on whether to authorize wars.”
I urge readers to contact Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey, and ask each to support repeal of the 2002 Iraq authorization by contacting Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe and ranking member Jack Reed to retain section 1270W of the House-passed National Defense Authorization Act in their final bill.
The senators took an oath to uphold the Constitution; it’s time they took steps to reassert their constitutionally mandated role in determining when our country goes to war.
Anthony Crocamo
West Hempfield Township