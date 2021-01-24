If the letters to the editor in LNP | LancasterOnline are any guide, many readers do not want U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker to represent us anymore.

I believe Smucker has betrayed us, and the country, by trying to throw out our legal votes cast in 2020 — and the votes of all Pennsylvanians. Smucker has essentially encouraged violent rioters who tried to destroy our U.S. Capitol and violently attacked those inside. In my view, Smucker overlooked crimes by former President Donald Trump, the only president to be impeached twice.

Pennsylvania does not have a recall law, but some patriotic leader should start a petition campaign to encourage Smucker to resign and, if he does not, have the U.S. House of Representatives expel him.

Robert Shelton

East Hempfield Township