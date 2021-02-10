As a citizen of this nation, which was great long before President Donald Trump took office, I watched in horror — along with so many others — as an insurrection overtook the U.S. Capitol.

Then I watched in disgust as my representative in Congress, Lloyd Smucker, stood on the floor — where members of Congress had crouched just hours before to hide from the thugs — and advanced some of the very same falsehoods that had driven the violence.

Smucker has lied to his constituents in the past. In a 2018 debate, he pushed a fear tactic about a caravan of central American immigrants, inflating their numbers. He seemingly doesn’t meet with constituents unless they are handpicked.

But worse than any of that, Smucker joined in an effort to overturn the will of 3,458,229 Pennsylvania voters who cast their ballots in a fair and legal election. After a violent mob was pushed to frenzy by an out-of-control president and his lies about our election, Smucker leaned on some of those very same lies to try and take away the voices of Pennsylvania voters.

He does not represent us. He has no integrity in my view. He is partially responsible for the beliefs of the people who caused the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. His words and actions were antidemocratic and un-American. He should resign.

Kelly Clark

Ephrata Township