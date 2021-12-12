If you thought you could not be embarrassed any further by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, just read his November newsletter, in which he expresses his opposition to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In his attempt to keep a grip on power, Smucker opposes his constituents’ attempts to keep a grip on life. If you think Smucker’s opposition to vaccine mandates is good public health policy, look at some recent Lancaster County COVID-19 statistics. Eleven of our county school districts reported increases in COVID-19 cases in the first week of December. And the intensive care unit at Lancaster General Hospital is as full as it has ever been during this nearly two-year public health crisis.

And consider Smucker’s other actions:

1. He essentially supported the Jan. 6 insurrectionists by voting early the next morning to block Congress from accepting Pennsylvania’s certified electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

2. He voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress when Bannon refused to respond to a subpoena for testimony about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

3. He voted against the infrastructure plan, which will provide much-needed infrastructure repairs to the 11th Congressional District. I hope he does not have the nerve to cut a ribbon or visit a newly completed infrastructure project supported by legislation that he voted against.

Embarrassingly, I believe that Smucker is playing to only one “constituent” — former President Donald Trump. And Smucker sadly does not have the courage to support measures that will protect the health and lives of his real constituents.

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy