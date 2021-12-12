Letters to the editor

If you thought you could not be embarrassed any further by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, just read his November newsletter, in which he expresses his opposition to any COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

In his attempt to keep a grip on power, Smucker opposes his constituents’ attempts to keep a grip on life. If you think Smucker’s opposition to vaccine mandates is good public health policy, look at some recent Lancaster County COVID-19 statistics. Eleven of our county school districts reported increases in COVID-19 cases in the first week of December. And the intensive care unit at Lancaster General Hospital is as full as it has ever been during this nearly two-year public health crisis.

And consider Smucker’s other actions:

1. He essentially supported the Jan. 6 insurrectionists by voting early the next morning to block Congress from accepting Pennsylvania’s certified electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden.

2. He voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress when Bannon refused to respond to a subpoena for testimony about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

3. He voted against the infrastructure plan, which will provide much-needed infrastructure repairs to the 11th Congressional District. I hope he does not have the nerve to cut a ribbon or visit a newly completed infrastructure project supported by legislation that he voted against.

Embarrassingly, I believe that Smucker is playing to only one “constituent” — former President Donald Trump. And Smucker sadly does not have the courage to support measures that will protect the health and lives of his real constituents.

Patrick Kameen

Mount Joy

