Our legislators take a sworn oath of office to uphold our Constitution.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker voted to not accept the will of Pennsylvanians and the results of a fair election.

He and any state legislators who refused to accept the results need to now do the right thing: Resign. Your behavior is un-American. You violated your oath. You are not worthy of any public office.

Valerie Schucker

West Lampeter Township