When I read the interview of U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker in the Nov. 20 Sunday LNP | Lancasteronline (“Smucker, GOP look forward”), I was reminded of campaign merchandise that I saw at an Arkansas gas station in September 2021: “Trump 2024, The Revenge Tour.”

Republicans have found their faith again in investigations. In my view, their agenda is clear: use their investigatory powers to harass, impede and embarrass the Biden administration and discredit the institutions of government, especially those that have revealed Republican malfeasance.

Smucker seems especially outraged that an IRS leak wrongfully disclosed the fact that billionaires like Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffet and Elon Musk paid little or no federal taxes. However, Smucker is apparently unconcerned about the intensive IRS audits of both James Comey and Andrew McCabe, an amazing statistical coincidence. Former White House chief of staff John Kelly recently stated that Donald Trump asked him to “get the IRS on” them, but that he (Kelly) declined because such an action was illegal.

Smucker mentioned a whistleblower who described the FBI as “rotted to its core.” The past two FBI directors, James Comey and Christopher Wray, were nominated to the U.S. Department of Justice by Republican presidents. Both were registered Republicans when they were appointed to serve as FBI director. Wray, the current director, was appointed by Trump and is a registered Republican and member of the Federalist Society.

I don’t share Smucker’s opinion of the FBI, but I wonder if it may be the Republican U.S. House caucus that is “rotted to its core.”

Gregory Hand

Manheim Township