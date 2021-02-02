U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker says he decries the violence at the U.S. Capitol but also that he was serving his constituents by objecting to Pennsylvania’s electoral votes for Joe Biden (“Why Smucker objected, even after attack,” Jan. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Democratic U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, who represents Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, condemned the challenge brought by eight Republican legislators on the House floor in the hours after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lamb explained that it was the Republicans in the Pennsylvania Legislature who had passed the bill setting up the system for the 2020 election and, as such, they should accept the results.

Lamb condemned the challenge to the election brought by Smucker and seven other Republican House members from Pennsylvania. Lamb said that anyone spreading the falsehood that the election had been “stolen” from Donald Trump had contributed to the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

In my view, Smucker was not serving his constituents when he objected to the state’s electoral votes. Instead, the interests of Smucker’s constituents were truly represented by Rep. Lamb from western Pennsylvania.

Eileen Gregg

Lancaster