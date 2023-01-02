This is in reference to state Rep. Bryan Cutler’s column in the Dec. 23 LNP | LancasterOnline, “Who’s to blame for state House headaches? Not the GOP.”

In my opinion, Cutler showed courage and class in calling out the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.

I find it very disheartening that, in today’s world, we seemingly cannot depend on anyone to be honest and truthful when it comes to any matters. That just discourages people from getting involved, because who knows what is right or wrong?

A hymn we sang in church on Christmas Eve, “Joy to the World,” had this in one of its verses: “He rules the world with truth and grace.” Many of us know who the “He” is that is being referred to. Wouldn’t it be a joy if that verse was followed by leaders worldwide and by the media, who we depend on to be truthful?

My family had the pleasure of speaking with Rep. Cutler at the Solanco Fair in September. I told my twin grandsons, “When you are old enough to vote, this is who you will want to be your president.”

Susan Richards

Holtwood