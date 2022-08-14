I recently bought a bunch of “Vote for Liz Cheney” bumper stickers. I will give them out to relatives, friends and anyone else who is interested.

Why? Because Cheney has proven by her actions that she is more concerned about the health of our democracy than with her own personal successes. She knew she would probably lose her Wyoming seat in the U.S. House of Representatives when she agreed to become vice chair of the U.S. House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. She believes in our form of government and is a patriot regarding our Constitution, unlike our most recently defeated president.

Maybe if she sees enough Liz Cheney bumper stickers, she’ll decide to run for president. I realize that she would be a long shot. She would probably have to run as an independent, since I doubt the Democratic Party or Republican Party as it is now would nominate her.

But should she win, she would be former President Donald Trump’s worst nightmare, as she would constantly remind us that he is, in my view, a pathetic and unpatriotic human being.

Yes, I am a Democrat. But in seeing what Cheney stands for, I realize that there are probably many conservatives who have a conscience, and I would definitely vote for her.

Jack Blevins

Columbia