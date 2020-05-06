Once again, the collective wisdom of citizens seemingly shows their elected leaders’ opinions about reopening to be, at best, premature and, at worst, lethally dangerous.

Recent polling across the country reveals a hesitance to follow President Donald Trump’s eagerness to get the economy rolling in time — one suspects — to improve his chances for continuing his incompetence after November.

When readers were asked in an LNP | LancasterOnline poll if they agreed with our local congressman’s opinion (actually, the president’s opinion) that "it's not too early to reopen the economy," nearly two-thirds of them said no. Admittedly, these are online, unscientific newspaper polls, but they seem to reflect the nation’s view as a whole.

Whose opinions do our congressman and two county commissioners reflect?

Without testing and contact tracing, we are only asking for more death and more disease. How can any rational person — let alone an elected leader — advocate such idiocy?

Joel Eigen

Lancaster