President Donald Trump says the decision as to when and how to reopen the country for business is the toughest decision he will ever have to make.

But it’s as if when he says “open your doors,” businesses will do that and the economy will return to the way it was in 2019. I have news for him: It won’t. All the reopening plans I heard leave out the most important aspect: the American consumer.

When the doors open, do you think people are going to rush into movie theaters, sports venues and concert halls? How about shopping malls and swimming pools? The COVID-19 pandemic will change the way we do many things in this country, and we had better plan for that before any doors get opened by Trump.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville