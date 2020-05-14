The May 12 LNP | LancasterOnline editorial “Questions” discussed the 13 Republican (no Democrats) signatories of a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf declaring their intention to have Lancaster County move Friday from the “red” phase to the “yellow” phase of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 reopening plan. This is despite the fact that the county does not satisfy the plan’s criteria for the transition. The editorial poses 22 questions for the authors of the letter to Wolf. I, too, look forward to their reply.

Another article, on Page A1 of the May 12 LNP | LancasterOnline, states that the letter writers did not specifically consult with area hospitals before sending the letter to Wolf (“Hospitals not part of decision to send letter”).

Coincidentally, on the same day in the same newspaper (Page A6), there is an article by The New York Times with the headline “Put a dollar value on life? We already do.” It provides a historical perspective of the value of one year of good health. The article concludes that the current value used by health economists is $100,000 to $200,000 per person per year.

Based on this metric, the potential costs of sickness and death — combined with possible penalties and loss of insurance for businesses that open prematurely — might easily overwhelm the potential economic benefits of opening early. It does not seem to be worth the risk.

Alan Reger

Christiana