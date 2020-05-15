I read with deep disappointment that some of our county government officials have seemingly succumbed to the propaganda that we are facing a binary choice — either reopen now or face economic collapse and stay closed.

The conversation we should be having is simple. Do we have the tools in place to safely reopen? Do we have adequate testing capacity and supplies? Do we have the ability to do contact tracing? Do we have infrastructure to help people self-isolate if they become exposed?

Do we understand what will be needed to be able to open restaurants, gyms, schools and child care centers? Have we done a gap analysis against the proposed standards set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to understand where we may need to do more work to be ready to meet those guidelines?

Do our local businesses have access to the right personal protective equipment and training to understand how to keep themselves and their customers safe?

Do we have monitoring in place to understand how and where infections are spreading?

What we’re asking of our government is hard work. It takes thoughtfulness, listening to science, and an understanding that we, the people, expect elected officials to make difficult decisions. Unfortunately, I believe we have a list of “leaders” who essentially have quit the fight to safely govern through a crisis. And, even more unfortunately, the consequences of their inability to govern might be seen in the deaths of our families, friends and neighbors.

Allison Gray

Manheim Township