Some Americans argue that mandated COVID-19 mitigation guidelines violate their civil liberties. Mostly from the conservative right, there is defiance of stay-at-home directives and shutdown orders that have proven effective worldwide in reducing coronavirus cases and deaths.

Antagonists believe America can rapidly open up, some claiming that this virus is no more dangerous than common flu. They view defiance as a sign of patriotism and think compliance by others is a sign of weakness.

Implicit in abandonment of policies to mitigate disease spread is a preference for herd immunity. If played out, this “let it rip” rebelliousness emboldened by President Donald Trump would result, in my view, in many more lives lost than most Americans are probably willing to accept.

Those advocating herd immunity do not explain whose lives should be sacrificed. The elderly? Wounded veterans or children whose health is compromised? Even more front-line workers and first responders?

I believe that delays in locking down the U.S., coupled with the testing failures of an incompetent and increasingly corrupt Trump administration, are to blame for thousands of lost lives. Columbia University researchers projected that at least 36,000 lives could have been saved if U.S. lockdowns and social distancing had been imposed one week earlier.

The fact that America’s COVID-19 deaths now exceed 100,000 — more than in any other country — is a national tragedy and a disgrace. What America does not need now is a cavalier attitude toward managing the COVID-19 crisis that could result in more lives lost unnecessarily from a reckless reopening.

Fritz Fichtner

Denver