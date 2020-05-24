An open letter to the signatories of the May 10 letter to Gov. Tom Wolf on reopening Lancaster County:

I understand the need for folks to be able to get back to work. I empathize with business owners who have worked hard, only for this unforeseen pandemic to threaten their livelihoods. I’m terrified for what our students — especially those who have already been severely disadvantaged due to historically unfair funding of schools — will have to overcome after this interruption to their education.

It's exactly when our emotions are running high as a community that we need real leaders who will be honest, judicious and deserving of the trust that has been instilled in them by voters.

Instead, we have you.

The grandstanding, when you know we were underprepared, undermines the seriousness of what we collectively face. Given the daily national examples of citizens spitting in other’s faces, refusing to wear masks, or carrying guns with the express purpose of intimidating fellow Americans, I am disappointed that you as a group have refused to make more clear what it means that “we are in this together.”

Congressman Lloyd Smucker: To think that you hoped to come across as conciliatory with a suggestion of slightly postponing the county’s reopening is insulting; you had the key information prior to the decision, which means you were willing to continue foolhardy decision-making balanced on the backs of everyday Americans until you were called out.

We see you, and we’ll remember when any of your names are on the ballot again.

Tara Ruby

Lancaster