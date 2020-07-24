The first priority of school boards, administrators and teachers should be to ensure that students and teachers get back in the classroom safely. All efforts should be toward this goal at this time.

Please work on this creatively. The discussion of the Edward Hand Middle School name change should have come later.

Question: Is the School District of Lancaster also planning to change the name of George Washington Elementary School? We have honored these men for their huge contributions to our country.

I taught for 24 years at Edward Hand Middle School and took many students to visit Rock Ford to learn about Gen. Edward Hand’s contributions.

For future consideration, I would recommend that the school name be changed to honor Lancaster educator Leon “Buddy” Glover.

Betty Farenwald

East Hempfield Township