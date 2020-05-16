I have a simple solution to this COVID-19 stay-at-home stuff. Open the entire country up, just as it was on Jan. 1, 2020. Go where you want to go when you want, and live your life just as you used to. If you’re a business owner, go for it — no social distancing, no rules, no regulations.

Now here is where the rules get down to the nitty-gritty. If you get sick and go the hospital and are diagnosed with COVID-19, you will be sent home. The hospitals will no longer treat COVID-19 cases. Remember the old saying: If you mess with the bull you might get the horn.

Bob Daecher

Lititz