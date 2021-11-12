It was President Ronald Reagan who brought our great republic to respect before the world. Under his leadership, it was good to be an American. Pride was restored.

During Reagan’s tenure, the Rev. Jerry Falwell led the rise of the Moral Majority movement, which was founded in 1979 and resulted in a phenomenal surge of Christian and private schools.

Sadly, I believe that things have once again relapsed.

All that to say this: The Oct. 21 edition of LNP | LancasterOnline featured front-page coverage of conservative women taking the lead in the spread of Bible-centered schools across Virginia and nationwide (“ ‘Great awakening,’ ” The New York Times). And this movement is growing.

Why is this happening? Concerned parents are wanting to obey biblical morality under God with an emphasis on creation apart from the falsehood of godless, atheistic evolution and secular humanism. They believe it’s America’s only hope.

I applaud dedicated teachers in the public schools. They have a tough job, especially now. I believe that many feel trapped within a regressive framework that needs to be overhauled. How can a teacher feel true to his or her calling when the U.S. Department of Education is forcing schools to embrace gender confusion, which I believe is contrary to biological science?

And by the way, a recent letter to LNP | LancasterOnline (“You can’t have it both ways,” Oct. 20) stated that the practice of abortion is only a singular act and doesn’t affect the public. Not true. Abortion defiles the conscience of the nation and injures the very soul of its citizens.

Homer Snavely

Cleona