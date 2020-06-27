This letter is in response to the June 8 op-ed by Darrin Youker (“Support community solar legislation”). Community solar is a wonderful opportunity for Pennsylvania and can present a saving grace in a post-pandemic economy. As Youker mentions, community solar can provide a predictable source of income that allows farmers to keep their land.

However, Pennsylvania cannot realize community solar’s full potential unless its clean energy goals in the Pennsylvania Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard Program are also raised. Doing so would expand large-grid-scale renewables and rooftop solar industries that also benefit farmers.

Pennsylvania’s goals of only 8% renewables, with 0.5% solar, expire in May 2021. Most neighboring states have a renewables goals of 50% or more.

A Pennsylvania renewables goal of 30%, with 10% solar, would, by one projection, create more than 60,000 jobs by 2030, as well as bring billions of dollars in private investment into the commonwealth. Higher renewable energy goals would create a ripple effect that directly benefits farming communities and would employ large numbers of people across multiple sectors of construction, engineering, sales, installation and finance. These would be jobs across all education backgrounds.

Working in the solar industry in Lancaster County, I see firsthand the desire of access to renewables for all Pennsylvanians. Increasing the Alternative Energy Portfolio Standard goals and passing community solar legislation are important and complementary policies that together would provide tens of thousands of jobs and attract private investment that actually will add to local and state revenues — an important opportunity needed in this economic crisis.

Dylan Kautz

Lancaster