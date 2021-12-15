The Nov. 10 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Wonders about offshore turbines” asks if offshore wind projects are a good idea. Wind and solar energy are now the cheapest sources of power on the planet and will continue to get cheaper every year. In less than a decade, the cost of offshore wind energy fell by 50%. Last year it fell by 9%.

Clean energy storage costs are plummeting annually, too. That’s why wind/solar energy use has quadrupled in the past decade and is now 20% of U.S. electricity generation and accounted for 92% of new generating capacity this year.

Fossil fuel energy in the U.S. averages 12 cents per kilowatt hour. “Wind energy is now routinely purchased in bulk for just two cents per (kilowatt hour) — and turbines are only getting cheaper, bigger, and better,” Scientific American stated. Wind and solar energy are projected to be “essentially free” by 2030.

In the U.S., wind/solar energy is cheaper than 75% to 91% of existing coal-fired power plants and even cheaper than natural gas, according to news coverage from Forbes and Bloomberg.

Opposing government investment in offshore wind projects, or any solar/wind project, is the ultimate in “penny-wise and pound-foolish” thinking.

“Essentially free” clean energy will create millions of permanent, high-wage U.S. jobs, while combating worsening climate disasters that have already cost the U.S. over $2 trillion and threaten to destroy our economy in coming decades. Clean energy will also cut air pollution that kills hundreds of thousands of Americans annually.

Lynn Goldfarb

Manheim Township