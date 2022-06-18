It’s time again to push our legislators for term limits. We have all heard the argument that, with term limits, our elected officials would not be able to serve the time needed to move into the powerful leadership positions necessary to carry out their legislative agendas.

But we now see up close that this concept of seniority has no bearing on determining committee assignments.

State Rep. David Zimmerman lost most of his key positions in the state House, allegedly because he didn’t support the Republican Party’s endorsed candidates.

While I may not agree about the candidate Zimmerman chose to support, his ouster from key committees is certainly proof to all of us that the political machine rules our legislative representatives — not their constituents, who elected them to office.

Let’s just stop with the excuses and return political leadership to the citizens who serve for the people, not the party.

David Wood

Manheim Township