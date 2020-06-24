The statue of Christopher Columbus on Lenox Lane should stay on display as part of our city’s history. Statues of Columbus memorialize an explorer of great imagination and perseverance who initiated the European settlement of our hemispheres. People are not so stupid as to suppose Columbus was a moral exemplar. On the contrary, his recollection brings to mind the obliteration of Indigenous peoples, as mentioned by Lancaster County Commissioner Craig Lehman (“Commissioner: Columbus statue should go,” June 17 LNP | LancasterOnline).

World-shakers like Columbus and all they symbolize provoke mixed responses. To some, they bring to mind the genocide of Native Americans. To others, they recall the accomplishments of Italians or the spread of Christianity across a dangerous ocean. Unlike hooligans and pandering politicians, many of us oppose censoring works of art that were commissioned with public approval, executed by artists, and admired by citizens for decades.

Any good sculpture of a face is interesting. For many, the Columbus statue is viewed affectionately as part of the neighborhood.

In addition, censoring monuments to Columbus creates reactionary pushback, leading some to vote against candidates for change in environmental or health care policies. The present iconoclasm against Westerners who conquered with guns and germs is a slippery slope. Should South Carolina and Ohio rename their capitals? (And who would benefit from that?)

Jim May

Lancaster Township