Recent letters published in LNP | LancasterOnline have expressed the urgent need to transition to green energy. A number of methods have been proposed to accomplish this. On the state level, we have the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative. Proposals in Washington, D.C., include the American Jobs Act, various plans to tax carbon, and the Clean Energy Standard for America.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey participated in an online panel last month, sponsored in part by PennEnvironment, in which the Clean Energy Standard was explained.

If enacted, this legislation could decarbonize electric generation by 2035 and the entire economy by 2050. Generators of electricity would be awarded money if they keep the pace in decarbonizing, but fined if they don’t. Air pollution in Pennsylvania is the third worst in the nation. A 90% clean grid would avoid $1.2 trillion in environmental damage, including 85,000 premature deaths through 2050, according to public policy analysis by the University of California Berkeley.

Through clean energy initiatives, Pennsylvania could boost its economy by billions and add an estimated 200,000 jobs. These jobs would include not only solar panel installers, but skilled tradespeople to increase building efficiency and workers to reclaim land damaged by fossil fuel extraction. Displaced workers should have priority for these jobs.

We have the technology to make this transition. What is holding us back? Some of our legislators are opposed to any tax. Others say it is too expensive — but the cost of doing nothing is much more expensive!

What can we do about it? Express your views to not only our legislators, but other congressional members.

Wayne Olson

Manheim