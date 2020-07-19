I was daydreaming about what to wear to conceal my identity if I walked down Lenox Lane near the Lancaster County Courthouse with a can of spray paint in my pocket to deface the bust of Christopher Columbus, but somebody beat me to it.

What we didn’t learn in grade school about Columbus is that when he landed in the Caribbean islands, he marveled at how well behaved the native islanders were. He also punished islanders for not giving him enough gold by cutting off their hands and leaving them to die. When Columbus sailed back to Europe, he forced many natives to go with him to be sold as slaves. He also gave native girls and women to his crew members to rape and enslave. We know this from his handwritten entries in his journal.

On Columbus Day 2004, I participated in a protest in Lancaster against the Columbus bust and that travesty of a national holiday. The protest was organized by the late novelist and political activist Tristan Egolf, with support from local Native Americans. Standing for basic human rights, we asked — and still ask — that the county commissioners remove the bust. We also ask that the national holiday remain, but that we put the honor where it belongs and call it Indigenous Peoples Day.

Gene Groeschel

West Earl Township