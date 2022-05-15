Why is it so difficult to understand that abortion on demand is murder, in that it is a denying of life to a human being who is unable to speak for himself or herself? Biblically, there is no justification for it whatsoever.

The state of Pennsylvania has a law that says that an unborn child can be aborted in the 24th week of pregnancy. That is six months, and anyone can go online and see what fetal development looks like at 24 weeks. It is shocking, and to say this is not murder is horrendous!

Genesis 9:5-6 states, “And murder is forbidden ... any man (human being) who murders shall be killed; for to kill a man (human being) is to kill one made like God.”

I believe that abortion, in the way that it is advocated for today, is genocide and a crime against humanity.

For some public figures in Lancaster, which could be considered a gateway community on many fronts, to make declarations such as “I am almost choking on my rage, my sorrow and my frustration” and they “will settle for nothing less than abortion on demand” is to bring front and center the days of Noah, when crimes against humanity were at an all-time high.

Pastor K.M. Byam-Brown Sr.

Kingdom Life International Assembly

Lancaster