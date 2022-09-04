The events occurring in the United States today bring back memories of what happened here over 160 years ago. Eleven states decided to secede from the American union. The perceived need to preserve slavery was the biggest cause of the Civil War that followed, as divisions of thought in the various states became more pronounced. This sectionalism clearly featured loyalty to one’s state and lifestyle, rather than to the country as a whole. This could apply to both the North and the South, as extremism was common on both sides.

The legal issue of enslaving other human beings was finally put to rest in 1865, but it took many years for the U.S. to move toward preserving the rights of all citizens, including women.

Sectionalism still prevailed, though. Loyalty to one’s state, lifestyle and political party created a climate that only continued division. The granting of two senators to each state regardless of population exaggerated the importance of each state in this process. That only added to the sectionalist beliefs.

Recent years have given us what seems to be a replay of the Civil War era. Members of each side seem to think that they know best, at a level that in no way is supportive of discussion and compromise. Talk of rebellion is in the air again, especially from one side.

The events of Jan. 6, 2021, were a good example of this. We can and must do better — under good and strong leadership — so that the decline is stopped. This is our land.

Terry W. Blue

Manor Township