Here's a reminder for Lebanon County voters and voters in the seven other counties included in Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District:

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, who currently holds that seat, is running for reelection. He is one of the 2020 election deniers, and he voted against accepting Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in January 2021.

On Oct. 28, Amanda Waldman, the Democratic candidate in the 9th Congressional District, appeared on Lebanon radio’s WLBR to debate the issues. According to WLBR, Meuser’s people never got back to station officials regarding his participation.

Robert Balthaser

Lebanon