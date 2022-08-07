Brownstown was a small town in 1944, consisting primarily of Main and State streets, intersecting at the square, anchored by Hart’s Inn, Schaeffer’s store and Brownstown Bank. The population was about 500.

This letter is written in remembrance of two of its sons, inducted into the U.S. Army during World War II. Both were killed in action in 1944. One was my cousin and neighbor, killed 78 years ago this summer (I remember well the day an Army messenger arrived at the family home on East Main Street). They were:

— Pfc. John J. Horst, 19, was killed in action in France on July 26, 1944. He is buried at the Normandy American Cemetery in France. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 17, 1943.

— Pvt. Leroy Wolf, 22, was killed in action in France on Nov. 25, 1944. He is buried at Brownstown cemetery. He was inducted into the U.S. Army on Dec. 19, 1942.

They are memorialized on a plaque at Emmanuel Evangelical (now United Methodist) Church in Brownstown along with all members who served in World War II.

Readers may see photos and read short biographies of local World War II casualties in the book “Lancaster County Heroes, World War II,” which was published in 1947 by the staffs of the Intelligencer Journal, Lancaster New Era and Sunday News (predecessors to LNP | LancasterOnline). The book details the nearly 2,000 local members of the military who were killed, wounded, went missing or became prisoners of war. It notes that about 21,000 local men and women served during World War II.

Lest we forget.

Bob Horst

U.S. Navy, 1951-54

Manheim Township