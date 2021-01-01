The past year was full of challenges and heartbreak, and it may be hard to find a reason to smile.

With COVID-19 spreading across the country, division everywhere and the loss of loved ones, it might be hard to find a reason to say thank you. But I am.

Thank you, if you’re reading this paper, for supporting LNP | LancasterOnline. Thank you, if you are a subscriber whom I have the privilege of delivering the paper to. And thank you to everyone who remembered me this year when my husband passed away and also at Christmas.

Here’s hoping the new year brings us all a reason to smile and remember to say “thank you.”

Kathleen Gerhart

Manheim