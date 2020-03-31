As we watch this trauma unfold, I was reminded of the history of another disease that achieved this infamy in many of our lifetimes — polio. Although it was known throughout history, it seemed to peak in the 1950s in the U.S. In 1952, there were over 57,000 cases in the U.S. with 3,145 deaths. At that time a major attack was initiated to eliminate the disease, leading to discoveries by Drs. Jonas Salk and Albert Sabin that led to polio’s “eradication” in the late 1970s. Even with this, there are small pockets of the disease found each year, reminding us of the extent these things may achieve.

I also want to add that the 1950s came and went without social media to spread the news and electronic devices to amuse the children.

With this in mind, I think the original expectations by some to slay this dragon by Easter might be overly aggressive. Just looking at the daily delays in simple things like making masks available, perhaps more time is needed. The problem will be solved, and hopefully quickly, but reality must be maintained.

We’re in this together.

David York

Akron