As a Manheim Township resident anticipating the Nov. 2 election, I’d like to comment on the Republican flyers I’ve received.

I still suffer post-traumatic shock just thinking back to the nerve-wracking tension created by the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners meetings for Oregon Village in 2019. The tension was created, in my view, by the fact that voices of residents and farmers were going unheard and disrespected.

Who voted for this overblown development? Donna DiMeo! Who was the lawyer overseeing this travesty of running roughshod over constituents? Stacey Morgan Brubaker.

Remember this history before you vote on Nov. 2.

Jan Schaefer

Manheim Township