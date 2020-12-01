To President Donald Trump: Goodbye and good riddance — don’t let the door hit you.

Trump brought his family dysfunction (highlighted in his niece Mary Trump’s book, “Too Much and Never Enough”) and tendencies toward business and personal fraud to the White House to the country’s detriment.

His “shoot from the hip” policies on energy, health care, taxes, etc., will be forgotten, as will as his misguided “toughness” on China and his admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

What will not be forgotten are his complete ignorance of simple ideas and his multitude of lies. His incompetence in leading the COVID-19 response and turning his back on scientists also will be remembered.

Two important questions: Why did so many drink the Kool-Aid? And did it really take COVID-19 to bring him down?

I’m disappointed that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t allow for the annulment of a presidency.

Jim Diehl

Cornwall, Lebanon County