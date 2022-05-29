What happened to the days when you voted on Tuesday and you knew who the winner was on Wednesday?

In my humble opinion, one of the reasons is that people are too lazy to go out and vote, and another reason is mail-in ballots. I have about as much faith in our U.S. Postal Service as I have in the current administration. I believe that the use of mail-in ballots can be abused and, in most cases, they should be eliminated.

We have absentee ballots for the military and those with legitimate excuses for being out of the country. Using the high price of gas is a poor excuse. Remember that freedom is not free.

In 2018, Afghanistan held its first parliamentary election in years. Voters were threatened with violence if they showed up to vote. More than 170 people were killed or wounded in bombings or attacks, just because they chose to vote. They waited in line for hours just to cast their vote. Yet some Americans are too lazy to vote every couple of years. If you don’t vote, then you cannot complain.

Right now this country is going to hell in a handbasket. People on a fixed income are between a rock and a hard place. So, next time, put down the potato chips and diet soda and go vote.

In 1858, Abraham Lincoln said, “To give victory to the right, not bloody bullets, but peaceful ballots only, are necessary.” Those words are often shortened to, “The ballot is stronger than the bullet.”

Thomas Cusick

East Lampeter Township