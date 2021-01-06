It is sad that we note the passing of former Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh. History will record that he was a good steward of the public trust.

I served in the Thornburgh administration from 1979 to 1986 as deputy secretary of the commonwealth. In March 1979, Thornburgh had to get up to speed to handle the Three Mile Island crisis. He displayed a cool-calm, never-panic style, earmarking his legacy in public service. Thornburgh insisted that state government was to serve taxpayers and not the other way around.

In 1982, I took a leave of absence to work for Thornburgh’s reelection. During this sequence, I got a glimpse into the personality of the governor. I found him to be a good conversationalist possessing keen insights into state affairs. In addition, he had a great sense of humor and never took himself too seriously. He was honored to be governor and enjoyed the job.

In 1960, he lost his wife to a car accident that also left his son with a severe disability. Despite this setback, Thornburgh persevered and pursued a life of public service. President-elect Joe Biden suffered a similar tragedy in life. I suspect that, like Thornburgh, Biden has been galvanized by his tragedy. If Biden displays any measure of the tenacity that Thornburgh displayed in his quest to serve the public, we will be in good hands for the years to come.

Godspeed, Dick Thornburgh.

John T. Martino

Lancaster