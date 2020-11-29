This year’s presidential contest was not the only contentious election in our country’s history. The election between Republican Rutherford B. Hayes and Democrat Samuel J. Tilden was held Nov. 7, 1876. Hayes eventually was declared winner but was not inaugurated until March 5, 1877.

There still was a great deal of hostility between Republicans and Democrats because of the Civil War. The day after the election, Tilden led by about 250,000 in the popular vote and was one electoral vote shy of the majority needed to win the presidency.

Both parties claimed to have carried Florida, Louisiana and South Carolina. When electors met in state capitals to vote for president on Dec. 6, 1876, both Republican and Democratic electors met in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina and Oregon — and cast conflicting votes. These were forwarded to Washington, D.C., to be counted by the presiding officer of the Senate.

There was conflict over how this vote should be carried out. Congress resolved this impasse by enacting an Electoral Commission Act passed in January 1877. There still were disputes over the makeup of the commission, so the final vote was not done until March 2, 1877.

The hard feelings continued long after the election. One promise the Democrats had made was to guarantee Black men the right to vote. This never happened in many of the Southern states until passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was a bipartisan bill signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson.

Karen Berrier

Mount Joy