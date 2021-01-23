Watching Joe Biden’s inauguration on TV, I remember another inauguration. I wanted to be in Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of the first Black president in 2009.

Because Washington was expecting — and got — more than 1 million people, obtaining lodging was impossible. Driving down for the day with the promise of acute traffic also seemed unmanageable. So, we rented a recreational vehicle and stayed at Cherry Hill Park, 10 miles outside the city.

It seemed everyone at the park was attending the inauguration. The park provided shuttle buses, and we all piled in at 5 a.m. and made our way into the city. Once close enough, the shuttles dropped us at the Metro for the final leg of the journey to the National Mall. Not all Metro stations were open; city officials had closed some and cordoned off streets. Attendees — thousands upon thousands — walked together along the designated route leading to the mall.

But the amazement of the day was not in the logistics or the speeches. It was in the crowd, in the jubilation of the million-plus people gathered to witness Barack Obama’s swearing in. Large grins appeared on every face; strangers waved to strangers as we walked, in harmony, toward the U.S. Capitol. People laughed, broke out in song, celebrated each other.

What a contrast to Wednesday’s Washington, D.C., under armed guard. In a way, it’s positive. The work we need to do has been shown to us. But I rejoice in that day, 12 years ago, and what I know can happen.

Anita Coryell

Manheim Township