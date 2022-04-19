Members of the Pennsylvania Republican Party worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election. They tried twice in the past six years to separate people of color in Lancaster County from the right to choose the district judges who hear their cases. Last Wednesday, they took away the county’s only ballot drop box.

Inexcusable.

My grandfather fought in World War II because he believed that fighting for this country would help secure a future with more rights, including voting access, for his daughter.

That daughter left home to vote in November 2018, after battling triple-negative breast cancer for 10 years. We rolled her to the polling place in her wheelchair. That was the last time she ever left her home; she passed away that December.

The vote is something incredibly dear and sacred, especially to the Black and Hispanic people who call America home. Why? Our parents and grandparents fought their whole lives to make sure that we would have access to the empowering freedom of the vote. Every generation has worked to ensure that the next would be freer, more powerful than their own.

We will remember who fought to protect our vote and who worked to take it away.

Right now, we have to stand up to any and every attempt to infringe on our freedom to vote. We have to make sure that every voter in Lancaster County knows to request their ballot ahead of the May deadline, and return their mail-in ballot sooner rather than later.

Because every vote counts.

Ismail Smith-Wade-El

President of Lancaster City Council

Candidate for Democratic nomination in the 49th Legislative District