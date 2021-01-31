U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker — remember that name.

Remember that he, along with other Trump sycophants, attempted to void your American-given right to vote. In my view, Smucker lied — while knowing the truth — and added to the insurrection that took hold of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He and his cohorts are not deserving of serving in our government and should resign or be expelled, never to hold a government position again.

Remember that “we the people” have the power to remove these enablers the next time they want to be reelected. Remember Smucker’s name among others, because their names will live in history — in infamy.

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township