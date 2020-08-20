In light of the celebration of the centennial of securing women’s right to vote in America, it is important to remember that although the movement was generally peaceful, there were extremely violent factions, too. The message espoused by the oppressed ultimately won the day, to the benefit of our democracy.

Please keep this in mind in regard to the news you read regarding this year’s protests. Set aside your opinion of the actions of the few, and pay close attention to the voices of our Black, Latino, LGBT, Native American, immigrant and Asian communities. It is not the place of the white straight majority to decide whether systemic racism and inequality exist. (They do.) Yet we must play an enormous role in fixing the problems. (We will.)

Ryan Dodson

Manheim Township