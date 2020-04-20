We are thankful that the news media are reporting in depth on this deadly virus affecting the lives of people everywhere. However, the media must not forget to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the many events that ended the devastation, dehumanization and suffering of World War II. During the second week of April 1945, the Buchenwald concentration camp was liberated by Gen. George S. Patton’s Third Army. Auschwitz had already been liberated by the Soviet Union, but it wasn’t until Buchenwald that the American public began to accept the truth of these horrors.

At Buchenwald, 56,545 people died of starvation, excruciatingly hard labor, execution, torture and medical experiments. Despite this, prisoners reported solidarity and kindness to one another, such as the sharing of food parcels and the saving of children’s lives.

There were 21,000 prisoners in Buchenwald when the Allies closed in, and the Nazis cruelly forced all but a thousand out of the camp. The ones left behind, after overpowering the remaining guards, greeted the Americans with tears of joy. And despite their weakened condition, some tried to lift them into the air.

We grew up learning of these atrocities from our father, Paul P. Martin, a Lancaster boy, who was in Army Intelligence and accompanied Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower when he went to Buchenwald a few days after liberation.

During the months to come, we hope that your news organization covers this history of another time when enormous sacrifices were made.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Susan Schubert

Cumberland County

Sarah Hynick

Northumberland County