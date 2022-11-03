On Nov. 8, I, along with many of my fellow Americans, will go to the polling station and cast my vote for the candidates of my choice.

I’m grateful for the opportunity to voice my opinions in this way and to choose to support the candidates that I believe will lead us in the right direction.

But before and after I cast my ballot, I am your neighbor and fellow citizen, sharing a common desire for our county, state and nation to prosper and flourish.

We may disagree on our choices of candidates and may openly talk about our different views — this is the democratic way.

But whether you voted for Josh Shapiro or Doug Mastriano, John Fetterman or Mehmet Oz, we can still live together as neighbors and friends.

In the heat of the election cycle, let’s remember that people on both sides of the political spectrum are real people on the same journey of life that we are on. Our kids go to school together. We meet in the grocery store. Our neighbors are not our enemies.

Jon Byler

East Petersburg