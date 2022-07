The murders of Christy Mirack and Lindy Sue Biechler: two cold cases solved thanks to DNA and modern technology. Does anyone remember Mary Ann Bagenstose, the young mother from south of Willow Street, Lancaster County, who went “missing” on June 5, 1984, from her home? Someone knows something that will help bring closure to those who love her, but it will take courage and conscience to come forward.

Wendy Lefever

West Hempfield Township