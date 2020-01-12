White conservative evangelical Christians overwhelmingly affirm:
Our way of life is under attack by socialists, liberals and immigrants.
We live in a time of crisis; we must mobilize and identify allies and enemies.
Abortion and gay marriage are the most important issues we face.
We must have the liberty to defend our beliefs in public.
We need unrestricted access to guns to defend ourselves against violent attacks.
We need to bring America back to its roots as a Christian nation.
We must bring in judges who will make our way the law of the land.
The Republican Party always has the right ideas.
We need to support God’s chosen leader regardless of morals (unless God’s chosen leader is a Democrat).
The free market will solve most social and economic problems if allowed to do so.
Jesus says:
Blessed are the peacemakers.
Blessed are the merciful.
Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness’ sake.
If anyone slaps you on the right cheek, turn to him the other also.
Do not be anxious about tomorrow.
Judge not, that you be not judged.
Whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them.
Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves.
No one can serve two masters.
Render to Caesar the things that are Caesar’s, and to God the things that are God’s.
As you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.
Brenda Eichelberger
West Donegal Township
Brian Jones
East Hempfield Township