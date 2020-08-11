Statues of historical figures are being torn down now because, regardless of how much good those figures might have achieved, they did something long ago that we deem offensive today. If we truly believe that all men are created equal, then we must also accept that all men are flawed and have indeed committed some unsavory acts.

Therefore, we cannot stop at tearing down a few statues of the most prominent figures. We should get rid of all forms of public adulation of individuals. If flawed men cannot be praised, then no man (or woman) can be praised. No more statues. No more portraits of presidents, particularly philanderers like John F. Kennedy and Bill Clinton.

And if we must eliminate Columbus Day, then I believe the day for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. must go, too. There is strong evidence he was a womanizer, so forget the good he did. The #MeToo crowd should be screaming to wash him from the public consciousness.

I believe the nonsense we see in the streets is the result of people being selectively outraged as a means to push a larger political objective. They can’t win the debate on facts using civil discourse, so they find a reason to be offended and take to the streets. This is political terrorism that is the true root cause of our divided country.

We must remember both the bad and the good, so we do not painfully repeat the history some people wish to erase.

Sam Nelson

Mount Joy